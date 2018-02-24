UPDATE: Car chase ends in Grimsargh with five arrests

Five people were arrested after a suspected stolen car chase through Preston ended in Grimsargh.

A search of the village was sparked when the car was found abandoned in Dixon's Lane yesterday afternoon, police previously said.

The force has since released a picture of a red Renault Clio - and said five people were arrested and were being kept in custody.

One witness described the heavy police presence in Grimsargh, saying there were 'more coppers round there than at the end of the Blue Brothers film'.