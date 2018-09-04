Unpaid work for HGV drivers over tachograph hours scam

Three men have been given suspended jail term for giving false tachograph details in a probe stretching back five years.

Simon Bamford, 48, of Albert Road, Preston, admits recording false data in relation to driver’s hours in Lancashire, the West Midlands and Devon and Cornwall on November 2, 4, 7 and 8, in 2013.

His co-defendant John Paul Madden, 46, of Weaver Avenue, Liverpool, admits 13 tachograph related offences, while Stewart Rankin, of Harvest Lane, Moreton, Wirral, admits 12 offences including two in Lancashire.

All appeared before Sessions House Court in Preston before Judge Simon Newell.

Prosecuting, David Traynor said each driver falsified records.

He added: “They did this to conceal their breaks and daily rest.”

The court heard another device was fitted to the tachograph which allowed it to bypass the normal recording method, making it appear the drivers were resting.

However, they were caught out by ANPR technology, which caught their numberplates driving in various parts of the UK at times when the tachograph suggested they were taking a break.

Bamford was given eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months and must do 200 hours of unpaid work.

Madden and Rankin each received six months in prison, suspended for 18 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement, and must do 180 hours of unpaid work.

The cab of trucks and buses must be fitted with tachographs to record the driving times, breaks and rest periods of drivers in a bid to prevent tiredness-related accidents, and drivers must observe laws about rests.