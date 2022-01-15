Undercover police catch driver doing 'crazy speeds' of over 120mph on Penwortham bypass
A driver was caught reaching 'crazy speeds' of over 120mph on the Penwortham bypass today (Saturday, January 14).
TacOps were patrolling the roads in an unmarked car when they they were overtaken by a speeding driver on John Horrocks Way shortly after 2pm.
After hurtling past police at nearly 100mph, the driver then accelerated even further as the undercover cops gave chase.
The officers shared a picture of the pursuit and the speedometer which clocked the driver hitting the 'crazy speed' of 122mph on the 50mph road - more than 70 mph over the speed limit.
But the TacOps team swiftly caught up with the speedster and he was pulled over and reported for summons.
He will appear before Preston Magistrates' Court in due course, said police.
Lancs Road Police tweeted: "122mph in a 50mph limit is totally unacceptable.
"The driver of this vehicle in front overtook an unmarked police car and then accelerated to this crazy speed on John Horrocks Way.
"They were stopped and reported for summons for the offence."
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.