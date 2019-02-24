Two Wyre shops caught selling alcohol to children

Two shops in Wyre were caught selling alcohol to underage children as part of test across the borough.

Two out of 11 off-licences visited by police and council officers on Saturday night failed the test purchasing operation.

Emma Pritchard and PC Kev Berry with some of the alcohol bought as part of the test purchasing operation in Wyre. Photo: Lancashire Police

Both were given a fixed penalty notice and will be contacted "to educate them further", according to police. The shops in question have not been identified.

Police licensing officer Emma Pritchard said: "It's important for off licenses to ask for ID or even better use the Challenge 25 system which is currently in place.

"As a local policing officer I agree that these operations are a benefit to prevent a minority from causing antisocial behaviour, which could lead onto criminal offences after drinking.

"Also, a child could always become extremely vulnerable whilst drunk which is something that we do need to avoid."