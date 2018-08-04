Two women charged with attempted murder after knife attack in Blackburn

Have your say

Two women have been charged with attempted murder after a man suffered multiple stab wounds.

Rhea Parker, 23, of no fixed address, and Joanne McNally, 40, of Whalley New Road, were arrested after a man in his 60s suffered serious injuries at a house in Whalley New Road, Blackburn, on Thursday.

They have now been charged with attempted murder and have been remanded in custody following an appearance at Blackburn Magistrates' Court this morning.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his head and body.

He was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A man who was also arrested in connection with the inquiry has been released under investigation.