Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after man killed in collision

The suspects, aged 15 and 19, were detained after a black Audi A3 was located by officers in Lancashire.

Police believe the victim, a pedestrian aged in his early 20s, might have been involved in an altercation with the occupants in the vehicle moments before the collision in the city centre in the early hours of Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene on Deansgate, Greater Manchester Police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 15 and 19 year-old were detained by Lancashire Police.

Officers had been called shortly after 3am by colleagues from North West Ambulance Service to a report of a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, in which the car made off from the scene.

Superintendent Arif Nawaz, of the force’s City of Manchester division, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends who are understandably devastated and we immediately launched an investigation to get the answers they rightly deserve.

“At this stage, we believe the man may have been involved in an altercation with the occupants of the Audi on foot moments before the collision occurred.

“A number of lines of enquiry have been followed up already overnight which has then led to the arrest of two males in Lancashire on suspicion of murder.

“A cordon remains in place and officers are at the scene doing CCTV checks, taking statements and gathering as much evidence as possible so there may be delays on the roads in the area.