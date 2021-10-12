Two teenage boys arrested following spate of thefts from vehicles in Preston
Two teenage boys were arrested by police following a spate of thefts from vehicles in Preston.
A number of residents spotted men trying car doors in Watling Street Road and Victoria Road at approximately 11.30pm on Monday (October 11).
Police said they also received similar reports in the Cromwell Road and Hamilton Road areas of the city at around 9pm.
Two teenage boys were later arrested in Tom Finney Way in connection with the thefts.
Officers confirmed they recovered "a quantity of unidentified items of value" following the arrests, but were "struggling to identify the rightful owners".
If you have discovered items are missing from your vehicle, or have any CCTV, dashcam or smart doorbell footage, call 101 quoting LC-20211011-1679.
Any information can also be reported online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.
