Two swords and an air rifle among many items confiscated by police in Burney and Padiham areas
Lancashire Police have made two arrests and executed three warrants in Burnley and Padiham after a number of threatening items were recovered.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 4:42 pm
Updated
Friday, 10th December 2021, 4:44 pm
Among the many items seized included £1,000 cash, a knuckle duster, a push dagger, two swords, a lock knife four BB guns, an air rifle and one crossbow confiscated.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said it was "all in a day's work for our officers".