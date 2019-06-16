Two Preston off-licences caught selling alcohol to children

Have your say

Preston police caught two off-licences selling alcohol to children in a sting operation yesterday.

Police cadets helps officers from the local team and Lancashire Special Constabulary carry out the operation in Preston last night.

Two premises were caught selling alcohol to children.

A police spokesman said: "We run test purchases on off licences throughout the year with a lot of the initial information coming from members of the public who are concerned about alcohol being sold to children. Is it really worth risking your licence to just to sell a bottle of cider or a similar?"