Two Preston men arrested after woman sexually assaulted in Moor Park
Two men have been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted in Moor Park.
Police were called to a report a woman had been subjected to a sexual assault in Moor Park at around 2.25am today (September 23).
Two men, aged 34 and 23, both from Preston, were arrested on suspicion of rape a short time later.
They remain in custody for questioning.
"Enquiries are ongoing," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
A police cordon reportedly remains in place around the pond in the park.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 0101 of September 23.
You can also report any information online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.
