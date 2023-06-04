The incident occurred in Regent Road, close to the Co-op store, just after 7pm yesterday (June 3).

The first victim, a man in his 30s, became involved in an altercation with the suspect during which he was stabbed in the stomach with a needle.

When the second victim, a man in his 30s, went to intervene he suffered an injury to his hand caused by the needle.

Both victims attended hospital and have since been discharged.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 8ins and skinny. He was wearing blue tracksuit pants, a grey tracksuit top and a cap. He is believed to have been in company with a woman at the time.

Nobody has been arrested at this stage. Enquiries are very much ongoing.

Temp/DI Sam Johnson, of West CID, said: “This is a shocking crime which will understandably appal the public.

“We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case and we have increased reassurance patrols in the area as a precaution.

“I would ask anybody with information to contact the police as soon as possible. I would also ask people in and around the Regent Road area to check their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything which could assist our enquiries.”