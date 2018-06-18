Two people injured after assaults in Preston

Two people have been taken to hospital following reports of assaults involving a knife and a hammer at an address in Preston, say police.

Ambulances and police were called to the scene on Ripon Street at around 10.30am on Monday, June 18.

Police say a 60-year-old woman suffered a suspected head injury and a cut to her neck and a 64-year-old man suffered a head injury in the same incident.

The man was arrested on suspicion of assault and affray and the woman was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Witnesses in the area reported seeing a heavy police presence together with ambulances in the street.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of an assault on Ripon Street, Preston.

"Officers and paramedics attended.

"A knife and a hammer have been recovered."

Police are treating the assaults as an isolated incident.