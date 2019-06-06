Two people hospitalised after blaze breaks out in attic of Heysham home

Have your say

Two people have been taken to hospital after a fire at a home in Heysham.

Three fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended the blaze at a home in Granville Road at around 9pm last night (Wednesday, June 5).

Firefighters were called to the terraced house after a blaze broke out in the attic.

Two people were taken to hospital, but Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) could not confirm the nature of their injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established, but an investigation is due to begin this morning (Thursday, June 6).

A spokesman for LFRS said: "Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire involving an attic.

"Two people were taken to hospital and the cause of the fire is under investigation."