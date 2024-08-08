Two pedestrians hospitalised after being hit by dumper truck on Morecambe Road in Blackburn

Two pedestrians were hospitalised after being struck by a dumper truck in Blackburn.

A 47-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were injured after being struck by a dumper truck on Morecambe Road at around 12:15pm on Tuesday.

Both pedestrians were taken to hospital for treatment.

| Contributed

The man has since been discharged, but the woman remained in hospital in a “critical condition” on Wednesday.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Leigh, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injuries by careless driving and suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs.

He was later released on bail while police enquiries continued.

Officers have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or caught it on CCTV to come forward.

If you have any information that may help the police, call 101 quoting log 0594 of August 6. Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

