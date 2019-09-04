Two more arrests after murder of Lancaster man Lee Farrington

Have your say

Two more people have been arrested following the murder of a man in Lancaster.

Lee Farrington, 29, was found inside an address in Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster on Tuesday, August 27, with a serious stab wound to his leg.

He was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary and then later Royal Preston Hospital.

He died there on Wednesday, August 28.

A 24-year-old man from Manchester has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and a woman, 27, from Lancaster on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Earlier today (Wednesday, September 4) a 17-year-old boy from Lancaster was also arrested on suspicion of Lee’s murder earlier.

Another boy, 17, from Lancaster, was arrested on Tuesday (September 3) on suspicion of Lee’s murder and remains in police custody.

Wayne McCreery, 46, from St Andrews Road, Stretford, Manchester, has been charged with perverting the course of justice and appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (September 4).

A further five people detained on suspicion of assisting an offender, including four women aged between 21 and 41, as well as a 23-year-old man, have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.