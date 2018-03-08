Two men with mental health disorders were allegedly abused by carer, court told

A health care assistant has appeared in court accused of sexual crimes against two vulnerable men in his care.

William Alexander Forbes indicated not guilty pleas to the allegations during a hearing before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The 51-year-old, of John William Street, Fishwick, Preston, is accused of two counts of engaging in sexual activity with a mentally disordered male while acting as a care worker.

Forbes is alleged to have touched their naked genital areas on January 26 this year.

He also indicated a not guilty plea to a further charge of fraud by false representation, which relates to failign to disclose a conviction to his employers, in order to secure employment, in August last year.

The location of the alleged offences cannot be disclosed for legal reasons.

The court heard there are two men alleged to be victims in the case - one of whom is a pensioner and the other a man in his 30s.

The prosecutor said both of the men had been involved in serious accidents, and as a result they have no mental capacity and need care.

The court was told neither have been able to provide a statement and that evidence in the case would come from other care workers.

District Judge Jane Goodwin said: “Because of the seriousness of these matters they are not suitable for a summary trial.

She ruled the case be committed to be dealt with at Preston Crown Court.

Forbes will next appear there on April 10 for a case management hearing.

He was granted conditional bail in the meantime.