Two men wanted in connection with sex attack on 18-year-old woman

Police want to speak to these two men in connection with a sexual assault on a woman in the early hours of the morning.

Officers were called around 6.50am on Sunday (September 22) following reports an 18-year-old woman had been assaulted by two men at an address in the Galligreaves estate area in Blackburn.

Police want to speak to these men in connection with a sex attack on an 18-year-old woman

The woman left the address and reported the incident to police. She is currently being supported by specially trained officers.

Following investigation, police want to identify these men, pictured, in connection with the investigation.

DC Alex Summers, of Blackburn CID, said: “We believe these men could assist with our enquiries as part of an investigation into a sexual assault in Blackburn.

“We are keen to speak to them and would advise anyone who knows who they are to come forward immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 6212@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0377 of September 22.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org