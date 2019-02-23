Two men seriously hurt in 'shocking' attack before stolen car set on fire

Two men have suffered life-changing injuries after an assault and a hit-and-run in Salford.

Police were called to Liverpool Road, close to the junction with Barton Road, to reports of a fail-to-stop collision at about 2.45am on Saturday.

Two men, aged 22 and 24, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force said inquiries have established that four men were pushing a Land Rover Freelander along Liverpool Road when a stolen Vauxhall Vectra deliberately drove into them.

Five men - one of whom was carrying a weapon - got out of the Vectra before assaulting one of the men pushing the Freelander.

Police said the offenders then set the stolen car on fire and fled the scene.

Detective Superintendent Neil Jones said: "This is a shocking incident which has left two men with life-changing injuries; one after being assaulted and the other after being hit by a stolen car.

"Although it happened in the early hours of the morning, it did take place on a busy road, so we believe there may be a number of witnesses who potentially hold information about the incident or the moments leading up to it.

"I would like to appeal to these people to please come forward and tell us what they know. It may seem like only the smallest detail but it could be important information that we need for our investigation.

"If you have any information that you believe can assist us, then I would urge you to please come forward."

Road closures remain in place as inquiries are carried out.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 5049/0161 856 5290, or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.