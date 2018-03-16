Two men face sentence after lying about Preston road incident

Jurors have found a man guilty of driving a car at two police officers as he tried to avoid being caught.

Sydney Ashworth, 39, of Halstead Road, Ribbleton, Preston, was convicted of dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, and failing to report an accident.

His co-defendant Michael Hartley, 43, of Marl Hill Crescent, Ribbleton, Preston, has already pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice by posing as Ashworth to police.

Recorder Murray adjourned the case for reports and both men will be sentenced on April 9.

Preston Crown Court previously heard on December 27, just before midnight, police were called to an address in Linton Street, Fulwood, because a resident had seen a man at the rear of his house acting suspiciously.

When they arrived the resident pointed out Ashworth, who ran off onto Rundle Road and got into an Audi TT.

Officers tried to open the driver’s door and shouted at him to get out, but he reversed the car whilst one officer was still holding on. As he reversed he hit a parked vehicle.

The second officer moved towards the Audi but Ashworth then drove forwards, causing him to leap out of the way.

The car, which sped off, was found abandoned at 2.40am.

12 hours after the incident on December 28 Hartley walked into the police station with the car’s keys and falsely identified himself as Sydney Ashworth and said he had not realised the men were police.

But officers did not believe he was the driver.

Another officer identified Ashworth in a Viper parade.