Two men charged after Megan death

Two men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of Lancashire teenager Megan Lee.

Fifteen-year-old Megan, of Oswaldtwistle, had eaten food from the Royal Spice Indian takeaway in Hyndburn on Friday December 30 2016 before suffering an apparent allergic reaction. She was admitted to Royal Blackburn Hospital but passed away on January 1.

A post mortem examination showed she died from acute asthma due to nut allergy.

Following a thorough investigation by Lancashire Constabulary, Lancashire County Council and Hyndburn Borough Council and, after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, two men have been charged.

Mohammed Abdul Kuddus, 39, of Belper Street, Blackburn is charged with manslaughter, one count of failing to discharge general health/safety duty to a person other than an employee and one count of contravening or failing to comply with EU provision concerning food safety and hygiene.

Harun Rashid, 38, of Rudd Street, Haslingden, is charged with manslaughter, one count of failing to discharge general health/safety duty to a person other than an employee and one count of contravening or failing to comply with EU provision concerning food safety and hygiene.

The Royal Spice takeaway is now trading under new ownership.

The company that owned it at the time of the incident has been charged with one count of failing to discharge general health/safety duty to a person other than an employee.

The case is due before Blackburn Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, January 4th.