Two men arrested for assault after stand-off with armed police in Chorley

Two men have been arrested following a stand-off with armed police in Chorley.



Police descended on Steeley Lane, off the A6, at around 7am, following reports that a man and woman had been assaulted in their home.

Police have taped off Steeley Lane in Chorley this morning (July 22) as police continue to investigate an ongoing incident

Officers tracked down two male suspects, who had barricaded themselves in a flat at the other end of Steeley Lane, near ASC tool hire.

A stand-off ensued after the men refused to co-operate and would not leave the property.

Armed officers with the Lancashire Police tactical ops unit were mobilised, and a number of officers surrounded the home.

Steeley Lane was cordoned off between Eastway and Lyons Lane.

An ambulance has joined the heavy police presence in Steeley Lane, Chorley this morning

Paramedics attended a property at the other end of Steeley Lane, near the Railway Inn, where the assault is understood to have taken place.

The extent of the couple's injuries are not yet known.

Police said the situation has now been resolved, with both men arrested and taken into custody.

Steeley Lane is expected to be re-opened before 11am.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the assault is not believed to have been knife-related.

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 6.55am today (Monday, July 22) to reports a man and woman had been assaulted at an address in Steeley Lane, Chorley.

"Officers attended and following enquiries visited another address in Steeley Lane to speak to two men in connection with the attack.

"Both men refused to leave the property and a police cordon was put in place.

"Both men have now been arrested and taken into custody."