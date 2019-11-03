Two men arrested after fatal crash in Accrington

Two men have been arrested after a fatal collision in Accrington.

Police were called at just after 5pm on Saturday, November 2 to reports of a collision on Blackburn Road at the junction with Holland Street.

A Volkswagen Golf was travelling along Blackburn Road towards Church when it was involved in a collision with a man crossing the road.

The pedestrian, a 75-year-old man from Accrington, suffered serious injuries and sadly died a short time later.

The occupants of the Golf, two men both aged 22 from Blackburn, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They remain in custody.

The road was closed for around four hours for accident investigation.

Enquiries into the collision are on-going and we are appealing for anyone who saw the collision itself or the Golf beforehand, or who has any CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

PC Michael Higginson, of Tac Ops, said: “This collision has very sadly resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision or who has any information which could assist our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1078 of November 2.