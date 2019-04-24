Two Lancaster men landed with hefty fine for fly-tipping

Two Lancaster men have been ordered to pay a total of £2,234 in fines and costs for fly-tipping related offences.

Both were taken to court on Monday, April 15 by Lancaster City Council as part of its Operation Peregrine initiative, which aims to crack down on fly-tipping and make those responsible for the crime pay for their actions.

Mark Tocher and Ryan Brown, both of Ambleside Road, Lancaster were each fined £440, with costs of £633 and a £44 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of failing to comply with a request for information under section 108 of the Environment Act 1995 about tree branches dumped in front of their property and at a location across the road.

Tocher and Brown were asked to account for the rubbish containing materials linked to their address but they failed to respond to the written notice, as required by law, which lead to action being taken through the courts.

Tocher and Brown both failed to turn up at Lancaster’s Magistrates Court to answer the charges against them and found guilty in their absence.

Mark Davies, director for Community and Environment, said: “We all have a duty to dispose of our rubbish responsibly and the council isn’t prepared to let people get away with this criminal behaviour which blights our towns and countryside.

“Successful prosecutions such as these come at a hefty cost to those who think they can get away with dumping their rubbish wherever takes their fancy and we will continue to do all we can to stamp it out.”