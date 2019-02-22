Two charged over Morecambe robberies

Two men have been charged by detectives investigating three robberies in Morecambe.

Around 9.50pm on Wednesday, February 20 police, with the support of armed officers, executed two warrants at addresses in Lines Street and Westminster Road.

Two men aged 29 and 41 were arrested on suspicion of robbery and have since been charged.

Earlier today officers arrested a 28-year-old man in the Bolton-le-Sands area on suspicion of robbery. He is currently in custody.

The arrests are in connection with recent robberies in the Euston Road, Alexandra Road and Green Street areas.

Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are continuing to investigate three robberies in Morecambe. While we have charged two people, I would encourage anyone with further information to come forward and speak with my detectives. There has been significant police activity in the town in recent days and we would like to thank the public for their support while enquiries have been conducted.”

Dean Halliwell, 29, of Sefton Road, Heysham, has been charged with three robbery offences and possession of a firearm. Alan White, 41, of Euston Road, Morecambe, has been charged with two robbery offences and possession of a firearm.

Both have been remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, February 23.

Anyone with information about the robberies is urged to contact police on 101 quoting log 1447 of February 20.