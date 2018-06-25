Two charged over 'car interference' in Lostock Hall

Two men are to appear in court over allegations of interfering with cars in Lostock Hall.

Police were called to reports of people trying car door handles on Wateringpool Lane at in the early hours of Sunday, June 24.

The police helicopter and the dog unit were called out to search the area.

A police spokesman said in a post to Twitter: "The police dog tracked to a back garden on Berry Street and smashed its way through a garden fence before detaining two suspected thieves within its teeth."

Louis Hillard, 18 of Downham Road in Leyland and Jamie Ashton, 19, of Leyland Lane in Leyland have been charged with vehicle interference.

The pair have been bailed to appear in at Preston Magistrates Court on July 19.