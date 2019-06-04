Two cars seized in 15 minutes in Penwortham after police use ANPR to catch uninsured drivers

Have your say

Two cars have been seized within minutes of each other in Penwortham this morning (June 4).



Officers with Lancashire Road Police stopped two cars, a Honda Civic and a Vauxhall Zafira, in Liverpool Road early this morning (Tuesday, June 4).

Police seized these two cars in Liverpool Road, Penwortham this morning after they were found to have no insurance, no tax and no MOT.

Both cars were pulled over within minutes of each other, between 6.15am and 6.30am, after being spotted by a patrol car equipped with ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition).

The ANPR had detected that both cars were uninsured.

Further roadside checks revealed that the Vauxhall Zafira had no tax or MOT and had been carrying eight passengers despite having only seven seats.

The cars were swiftly seized and both drivers reported for offences.

The seizures are part of a crackdown on uninsured vehicles in Lancashire, with police often using ANPR technology to detect drivers who flout the law.