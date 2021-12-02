Two burglars swipe money from till after entering bike shop in Morecambe

Police would like to speak to these men following a burglary at Bay Bikes in Marine Road Central (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The two offenders stole the contents of the till after entering Bay Bikes in Marine Road Central at around 3.45pm on (Tuesday, November 30).

Detectives investigating the incident released CCTV images of two men they would like to talk to as part of their enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Katie Foster, of Morecambe Police, said: "Two people entered the shop and stole the takings out of the till.

"This is clearly unacceptable, especially as many businesses have already suffered a great deal financially over the last two years.

"We would now like to speak to the men in the images as part of our enquiries and are asking anybody who recognises them to get in touch straight away."

Anybody with information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 889 of November 30.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.