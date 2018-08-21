Two arrested and stolen goods seized in Preston after reports of daylight burglary

Have your say

Police in Preston have arrested two people following reports of a burglary in the city.

Yesterday afternoon officers arrested two individuals following a report of a daylight burglary in the Plungington area.

In a post to social media at 6.30pm a police spokesman said that officers "flooded" the area and apprehended two burglars as well as stolen goods from "multiple burglaries".

Police praised the Preston community for assisting in the arrest and helping to take "two prolific burglars off the streets".

A third individual was also arrested for burglary in a separate incident.