Two arrested after teen with 'knife' spotted in Bamber Bridge

Have your say

Two teenagers were arrested in Bamber Bridge after a person was reportedly spotted wearing a balaclava and armed with a knife, say police.

Patrols were called at around 6am on Friday, June 22 to Station Road following the sighting.

A police spokesman said: "We were called by a member of the public reporting that they had seen two men walking along Station Road, Bamber Bridge.

"One of the pair was carrying a knife and was wearing a balaclava."

Police say a 15-year-old from Preston and a 16-year-old boy from Rossendale were arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of affray and breach of bail.

They were both taken into police custody.