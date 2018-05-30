Two arrested after Preston robbery

Have your say

Two men were arrested following a robbery in Preston City Centre, say police.

Officers say the incident on Lancaster Road was picked up by a CCTV operator just after midnight on Wednesday, May 30.

Police attended the scene and found a man on the floor bleeding from the nose.

Two men were located using police dogs a short time later and arrested on suspicion of robbery.

A police spokesman said: "A CCTV operator witnessed an intoxicated male who was targeted by thieves.

"A phone, wallet and cash were taken. The victim was found bleeding on the floor. He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for checks.

"He is not believed to be seriously injured."