Two arrested after attempted break-in at Preston City Centre shop

Two men were arrested following an attempted burglary at a shop in Preston City Centre, say police.

Police were alerted to an attempted break-in at a the Ocean clothes shop on Cannon Street at around 12.20am on Monday, November 27.

Officers received reports that items had been thrown at the window in an attempt to smash it.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called following reports of an attempted break in at a clothes shop in Preston.

"It seems the suspects were unable to break the glass window.

"A white van that was believed to have been used by the suspects was found nearby.

"The men are believed to have fled the scene and changed vehicle and this was traced to Manchester.

"Police asked the men to stop which they did. They were subsequently arrested."

The men aged 40 and 46 from Manchester have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and are in police custody.