Truck lights stolen from Chorley engineering business as trespassers cause thousands of pounds of criminal damage

Police are searching for two men after a construction truck was damaged and truck lights were stolen in Chorley.

The incident happened on Sunday, Septmber 2, at 1.10pm at Thoimas Hardie Engineering in Common Bank.

Police want to speak to these men

The men damaged locks and broke a window on a Volvo FMX wagon before ripping through some lining and wiring inside the vehicle and stealing a beacon light bar fro the roof bar as well as repeater beacons.

The stolen items and damage is are thought to be in the region of £3,500.

PC Stacey Sargent from Chorley Police said: “This was a brazen theft by two men who we believe have targeted this premises with taking those particular items in mind.

“Do you know who these men are? Have you been offered these items for sale? Do you have any information about the theft? Please make contact with us at your earliest opportunity.”

To assist Lancashire Police with their investigation call the force on 101 quoting crime reference number SC1808423.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.