Trio charged over baby girl's manslaughter

Two men and a woman are to appear in court accused of the manslaughter of a baby girl in Lostock Hall.

Officers were contacted at shortly after 9.30am on March 23 last year by the ambulance service who were treating 19 month old Ellie Mae Minshull-Coyle at an address on Ward Street in the town.

She died a short time later at the Royal Preston Hospital and a probe was launched.

Reece Hitchcott, 19, of The Fieldings, Fulwood - and formerly of Barn Meadow, Bamber Bridge, near Preston- is accused of Ellie Mae’s manslaughter, causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable child, and two counts of neglecting or ill treating a child between January 1 and March 23 last year.

Lauren Coyle, 19, of Collins Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, and Connor Kirby, 20, of Octavia Court, Huyton, Liverpool - formerly Windrows, Skelmersdale - are accused of the same charges.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Three people have been charged following the death of a 19 month old baby girl.”

He said it followed a police investigation and after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

All three defendants were bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday February 22.