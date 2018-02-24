Tributes to police horse Kirkham - aka Al

Lancashire Police has announced the sad death of one of its police horses.

Police horse Kirkham, also known as Al, was a well known character around Preston as he had helped police a number of football matched.

The Lancashire Police Mounted Division paid tribute to his "loveable and cheeky" personality.

A spokesman said: "It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Lancashire Police horse Kirkham, also known as Al.

"Following major surgery two years ago unfortunately the recovery over the last month has deteriorated and further injury has been caused.

"Kirkham has attended a number of football matches since joining the police and was a loveable character in and around the stables, he was very cheeky and always kicked his door for more food. Following consultation with our vet it was in the best interests for Kirkham.

"RIP my friend you’ll be sadly missed."