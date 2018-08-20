Tributes to mum-of-two who died in cycle crash

Tributes have been paid to a cyclist who died after a road crash over the weekend

Police were called to Bold Lane, Aughton at around 1.05 on Sunday following reports of a serious collision involving a cyclist and a Ford Ka.

Despite the best efforts of the North West Ambulance Service, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Air Ambulance, the 47-year-old cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has now been named as local woman Alison Doyle.

Alison's family said: "Alison was a much loved mother with two sons, a loving sister and daughter.

"Taken from us too soon, words cannot describe our loss, she will be in our hearts forever."



Sgt Marc Glass, of Lancashire Constabulary's Road Police Unit, said: "This is a tragic incident in which someone has died, my thoughts and those of my investigation team are with the family at this sad time."

The road was closed for several hours for collision investigation work.

Sgt Glass added: “An investigation is underway.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0727 of August 19.