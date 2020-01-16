Tributes to much-loved pensioner who was killed whilst crossing the road on her way to church

Tributes have been paid to a pensioner who died after she was struck by a car on her way to church.

Elizabeth Saynor, 87, suffered a serious head injury after being knocked down by a car in Great Harwood on Monday (January 13).

Elizabeth Saynor, 87, died after being hit by a Renault Clio whilst crossing a road in Great Harwood on Monday (January 14). Pic: Lancashire Police

Known to family and friends as 'Betty', the pensioner had been on her way to church when she was struck by a Renault Clio whilst crossing Blackburn Road, close to the junction with Lord Street.

Mrs Saynor was taken to Royal Preston Hospital after suffering a serious head injury, but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

In a tribute issued today (January 16), her family said Mrs Saynor will be "sadly missed".

"Elizabeth Saynor, age 87, affectionately known as Betty, died suddenly on January 13 as a result of a road accident whilst on her way to St Wulstan's where she was a devout longstanding parishioner.

"She was a wonderful sister, aunt and great-aunt. She will be sadly missed."

The collision in Blackburn Road is under investigation and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Senior Investigating Officer, Sgt Phil Baxendale, said: "Firstly, my thoughts are with Mrs Saynor's family at this incredibly sad and distressing time.

"I am asking anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to speak to us as you could have vital information to help with our investigation."

You can email 2957@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident reference 1056 of January 13.