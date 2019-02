Rosie Elizabeth Darbyshire, 27, from Ribbleton died as a result of serious head injuries after police were called to the Moor Nook area in the early hours of this morning.





Chaz Clarke said: "RIP Rosie Elizabeth Darbyshire, cant believe what Im hearing. Thoughts are with your family. Cruel people on this earth."

Kimmie Jones posted: "Rest in peace Rosie Elizabeth, can't believe it, only just found out. Another amazing soul gone. Fly high angel."

Kirsty Davis posted: "Another beautiful friend has sadly gained her wings far to young. Fly high my friend until we meet again; rest in peace."

Rachael Harris said: "Absolutely gutted to hear the horrendous news. Sleep tight beautiful lady.

