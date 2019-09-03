Trial date set as teenage boy makes first crown court appearance in connection with Lindsay Birbeck murder

A 16-year-old boy accused of murdering Burnley teaching assistant Lindsay Birbeck has appeared at Preston Crown Court via video link.

No bail application was made at the crown court this morning for the teenager who was remanded into secure accommodation when he made his first appearance at court yesterday before Blackburn magistrates.

The teenager from Accrington is now due back at the court for a plea hearing, in December.

A provisional trial date was set for February 25th.

Hundreds of people joined searches for Mrs Birbeck when she disappeared from her home in Huncoat. Her body was found nearly two weeks later in Accrington Cemetery.