Trial date of man accused of murdering schoolboy Dylan Bragger is changed

The trial date of a man accused of murdering a Skelmersdale schoolboy has been moved.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Digmoor Road at around 9pm on Thursday June 29 this year.

Felipe Figueiredo, 28, of Birleywood, Skelmersdale, was later charged with murder and at a Preston Crown Court hearing earlier this month he entered a not guilty plea to the single charge.

Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to a stabbing in Digmoor Road, Skelmersdale
A trial date of January 12 had initially been set, but that has now changed to January 19.

Another pre-trial review is, however, scheduled to take place on October 13.

Following the youngster’s death, relatives described him as a “gentle giant” with a “heart of gold” who was “working towards becoming a car mechanic and had his whole life ahead of him”.