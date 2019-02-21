Travellers to be sentenced today for Lancashire brewery raid which caused £300,000 in damage

Have your say

Members of Lancashire's Traveller community are due to be sentenced today for their involvement in a raid on a Blackburn brewery.



Three men and a 17-year-old boy will be sentenced after they were found guilty of a number of offences relating to a raid on Thwaites Brewery in May 2018.

Police raid a Traveller camp in Bolton after 300,000 in damage was caused at a brewery in Blackburn over the May 2018 bank holiday.

The offences range from burglary to criminal damage to the cost of more than £313,000.

The men are expected to appear at Burnley Crown Court at 2.15pm to face sentencing.

Thomas Ward, 43, of Aspull Common, Leigh will be sentenced for blackmail, conspiracy to commit burglary and criminal damage.

John Ward, 33, also of Aspull Common, Leigh will be sentenced for conspiracy to commit burglary and criminal damage.

Patrick Ward, 32, of Aspull Common, Leigh is still on the run and wanted by police.

Ward was found guilty of the offences in his absence last November.

He will be sentenced today for conspiracy to commit burglary and criminal damage.

A fourth person, a 17 -year-old boy, will be sentenced for conspiracy to commit burglary and criminal damage.

The raid at the Blackburn brewery, which is due to be demolished this month, included copper wiring being removed along with computers and other electrical goods.

Flooding was caused by an overturned cooler and 1,700 pints of beer had to be poured away because of fears of contamination.

As a result of the incident Thwaites was forced to permanently cease brewing at the site.