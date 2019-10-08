Travellers set up camp in Fulwood office car park

Have your say

Travellers have set up camp in an office car park in Fulwood.



A convoy of caravans moved onto the car park of Holborn House, formerly the offices of DWP, at around 9am this morning (October 8).

Police are at the scene of a traveller encampment in Caxton Road, off Eastway, Fulwood today (October 8)

Three caravans and a number of vans began unloading belongings before police arrived.

A black Shetland pony is currently grazing on a patch of grass and a large cage with four dogs inside has been set up on the car park.

Officers have now blocked the entrance to the car park, preventing more caravans from gaining access to the site.

A police van is positioned at a side entrance in Oliver's Place whilst a patrol car is stationed at the main entrance in Caxton Road.

Three caravans are parked at the empty office car park, where families have set up camp with a shetland pony in tow

Lancashire Police said they attended after being called to the site.

The business premises is privately-owned, meaning Preston City Council have no authority to remove the travellers.

Holborn House, which has 78 car parking spaces on its one acre site, is managed by HDAK commercial property consultants.

Officers have blocked access to the car park at a vacant office premises in Caxton Road, Fulwood

It is currently for let with an asking price of £120,000 per annum.

HDAK told the Post it had been unaware of travellers at the site and had not been informed of any trespass by police.