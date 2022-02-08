Train driver taken to hospital after yobs hurl brick through carriage windscreen in Greater Manchester
A train driver was taken to hospital after a brick was thrown at a moving train in Greater Manchester.
The brick smashed the carriage windscreen, with shards of glass hitting the driver, as the Northern train travelled towards Clifton at 10pm on Friday, February 4.
The train operator says the driver was taken to hospital and is now recovering at home.
Chris Jackson, Regional Director at Northern, said: "It's hard to believe that anyone would put the safety of others at risk by such reckless behaviour.
"The consequences of a brick hitting a fast-moving train are potentially devastating.
"This was a shocking incident that could have had fatal consequences."
Northern offered a £1,000 reward to anyone who could provide information that would lead to a conviction.
"Officers are investigating and I am appealing to anyone with information about either incident to come forward," Chris Jackson added.
"Someone will know who did this and we need to find them before they do something similar which may have far worse consequences."
British Transport Police officers launched an investigation and asked anyone who had any information to text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40.
