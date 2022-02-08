The brick smashed the carriage windscreen, with shards of glass hitting the driver, as the Northern train travelled towards Clifton at 10pm on Friday, February 4.

The train operator says the driver was taken to hospital and is now recovering at home.

Chris Jackson, Regional Director at Northern, said: "It's hard to believe that anyone would put the safety of others at risk by such reckless behaviour.

"The consequences of a brick hitting a fast-moving train are potentially devastating.

"This was a shocking incident that could have had fatal consequences."

Northern offered a £1,000 reward to anyone who could provide information that would lead to a conviction.

A brick was thrown at the moving train, causing the windscreen to shatter. (Credit: Northern)

"Officers are investigating and I am appealing to anyone with information about either incident to come forward," Chris Jackson added.

"Someone will know who did this and we need to find them before they do something similar which may have far worse consequences."

British Transport Police officers launched an investigation and asked anyone who had any information to text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40.

The driver was taken to hospital after they were showered in shards of glass. (Credit: Northern)