Train conducted punched in face by man during routine ticket inspection in Blackburn

A train conductor was attacked by another man after asking him for his ticket in Blackburn.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 16th May 2023, 14:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 14:09 BST

The incident occurred after the train conductor approached two men during a routine ticket inspection at around 3.30pm on Saturday, April 1.

One of the men became aggressive towards the conductor, punching him in the face.

On leaving the train at Blackburn, he attempted to fight the conductor before being led away by his friend.

Police want to speak to this man after a train conductor was assaulted in Blackburn (Credit: British Transport Police)Police want to speak to this man after a train conductor was assaulted in Blackburn (Credit: British Transport Police)
Police want to speak to this man after a train conductor was assaulted in Blackburn (Credit: British Transport Police)
Officers are now looking to identify the man in the CCTV image.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers believe the person in the image may have information that could help their investigation.”

Anyone who knows him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 412 of 01/04/23.

The incident occurred after the conductor approached two men during a routine ticket inspection (Credit: British Transport Police)The incident occurred after the conductor approached two men during a routine ticket inspection (Credit: British Transport Police)
The incident occurred after the conductor approached two men during a routine ticket inspection (Credit: British Transport Police)

You can also report information online at https://www.btp.police.uk/reportcrime/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

