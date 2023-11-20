Tragedy as young man's body reportedly discovered at Preston Docks
A young man has reportedly died at the docks in Preston.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to Lockside Road car park, near the bullnose, in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 19).
Police, fire and ambulance crews attended at around 1.30am, and it is believed the young man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.