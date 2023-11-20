News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Tragedy as young man's body reportedly discovered at Preston Docks

A young man has reportedly died at the docks in Preston.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 20th Nov 2023, 11:27 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 11:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to Lockside Road car park, near the bullnose, in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 19).

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended at around 1.30am, and it is believed the young man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.