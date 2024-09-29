Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A murder investigation is underway after a man was killed in an attack in Heysham.

Emergency services were called to the scene off Heysham Road, near to the Bay Medical Centre, around 3.55am on Saturday.

Assault victim Keith Thompson, 49, from Morecambe, was taken to hospital where he sadly died on arrival.

Family tribute to Keith

In a tribute, Keith’s family said: “As a family, we are shocked and saddened by what has happened to Keith and we would appreciate privacy at this time.”

Murder suspect arrested

Lancashire Police said a 39-year-old man from Lancaster has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody.

The force said a murder investigation is underway and any witnesses are asked to get in touch.

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI John McNamara said: “This is a devastating incident that has very sadly resulted in a man losing his life.

“We have launched a major investigation, and we have a team of both detectives and uniformed officers and staff working on this enquiry to try and establish exactly what has happened in this incident.

“If you were in the area in the early hours of Saturday morning and saw or heard anything suspicious either then, or in the days before the attack, please get in touch.

“Incidents like this are extremely rare in Lancashire but we have increased patrols in the area, and if you have any information or concerns, please don’t hesitate to approach an officer.”

If you have any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident, or if you have any information that could help police in their investigation, call 101 quoting log 204 of 28th September 2024.

You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.