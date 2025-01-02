Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 40-year-old man was found dead at an address in Preston on New Year’s Day.

Ambulance crews were called to supported housing in Tulketh Road, Ashton at around 10.55am, where the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, aged 40, was found dead inside a 30-bed 'recovery home' for addicts in Tulketh Road, Preston on New Year's Day | Google

Paramedics alerted Lancashire Police and officers visited the address to investigate, but the force has confirmed his death is not being treated as suspicious.

The constabulary said the death will be referred to the coroner for investigation.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called by the North West Ambulance Service at 10.55am on 1st January to an address in Tulketh Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston to a report of a sudden death.

“Officers attended and the body of a 40-year-old man was found at the property. Very sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad and distressing time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.”