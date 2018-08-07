Tommy Robinson claims his Instagram account has been removed

Former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson has claimed his Instagram account has been deleted and that he will soon be removed from Facebook.

Robinson, who widely uses social media to speak to supporters, claimed on his Facebook page that his Instagram account had been "deleted" and that "Facebook will soon close us down".

READ MORE: Tommy Robinson freed on bail after winning contempt challenge

The far-right activist, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, was released from prison on conditional bail last week after judges quashed a contempt of court finding against him.

Alongside his Facebook message, he posted an image which showed what appeared to be his Instagram page displaying the message "user not found".

Instagram - which is owned by Facebook - has not yet responded to Robinson's claims.

Robinson was banned from social media platform Twitter in March for breaching the site's rules on hateful content.

Last week, three leading judges in London quashed a contempt of court finding against Robinson made at Leeds Crown Court in May. They granted him conditional bail from a 13-month jail sentence, pending new proceedings at the Old Bailey.

Robinson could still face jail over the allegation he committed contempt of court by filming people in a criminal trial and broadcasting footage on social media.

His post came a day after tech firms, including Facebook, Apple, Spotify and YouTube, removed pages and accounts linked to right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars platform, citing breaches of site rules on hate speech.

Earlier this year, Facebook also removed the official page of far-right group Britain First, as well as those of leaders Paul Golding and Jayda Fransen in what the social network said was a response to repeated violations of its rules.