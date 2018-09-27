Toddler in 'critical' condition after being hit by a car in Greater Manchester

A two-year-old boy is fighting for his life following a road accident.

Police were called to Reid Close in Denton, Greater Manchester, at about 6.10pm on Wednesday to reports of an incident involving a car and a pedestrian.

The young female driver of the vehicle involved - a black Audi A3 - remained at the scene and spoke with officers.

The toddler was rushed to hospital, where his condition is said to be critical.

Sergeant Lee Westhead, from Greater Manchester Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: "The collision took place on a residential housing estate and I would urge anyone who saw the incident, or the Audi being driven on the estate prior to the collision, to contact us as soon as possible.

"Similarly, I would like any residents of Reid Close with CCTV fitted to the properties to contact us, irrespective of what areas of the close their cameras cover.

"Officers will be continue to conduct further house-to-house inquiries in the coming days, so you are likely to see police in the area.

"This young boy remains in hospital and his family are at his bedside at this awful time. My thoughts are with them."