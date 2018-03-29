Thug brandished hammer at Leyland railway station and other hit man with bag

A group of rail passengers were threatened with a hammer when they tried to pacify a trio who were being rowdy at Leyland Station.

Lewis Hilliard, 18, of Downham Road, Leyland, admitted possession of an offensive weapon and threatening behaviour after a probe by British Transport Police, and was sentenced to two months in jail, suspended for 18 months, at Preston Crown Court.

Leyland Station



He was also given a 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours unpaid work.



The court heard how on June 10, Hilliard, along with two friends, had been behaving in an aggressive and boisterous manner on the platform at Leyland station.



A group of friends, who had been travelling on the same train as Hilliard, had witnessed an altercation between the trio and some other passengers and attempted to calm them down.

But Hilliard began wielding a hammer and making threats to them.



Dane Pointon, 18, of Bannister Drive, Leyland, previously admitted assault and threatening behaviour after swinging his bag at a 57-year-old man, hitting him in the face, and was sentenced to 16 weeks custody in a young offender’s institute.



A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to legal restrictions, received a conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £15 after admitting threatening behaviour.



Investigating officer DC Chris Biggs said: “This was an appalling and thuggish act of violence by a group of youths who were hell bent on provoking other passengers. The victim had been attempting to diffuse the situation when he was hit, leaving him with bruising and swelling around his eye, before facing another youth wielding a hammer at him.



“Violence like this and the transportation of offensive weapons on the railway will simply not be tolerated. This was a group of men and women who were returning home from a day out only to have it ruined by wanton aggression.



“We will always do everything in our power to ensure that those responsible for violence and carrying offensive weapons are brought before the courts.”