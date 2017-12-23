Three prisoners abscond from Lancashire jail

Have your say

Three prisoners are on the run from a Lancashire jail.

Lancashire Police has appealed to the public for information after the men absconded from HMP Kirkham yesterday.

Dean Cotter, Liam Martin Byrne and Peter Marron left the prison on Friday and have not been seen since.

Byrne, 33, is 5ft 10ins, white, medium build, clean shaven with blue eyes and brown hair.

He has links to Morecambe and Carnforth.

Cotter, 29, has links to Chatham, Kent, and Bristol.

Marron, 31, is 5ft 7ins, mixed race, with brown eyes and tattoos on both arms.

He has links to Middlesbrough, Washington in Tyne on Wear and Ingleby Barwick in Stockton on Tees.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log LC-20171223-0065 or email westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.